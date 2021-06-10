From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 11, 1921: You'll get 24 hours longer for black jack and stud as the result of Attorney General Harry Bowman's ruling today that the laws passed by the last legislature that do not carry the emergency clause do not go into effect until Monday at 12:01 a.m.
... The drastic anti-gambling law is one of them.
June 11, 1946: Three state policemen and two women employees at the statehouse were discharged today in a continuation of dismissals that started immediately after the primary election.
June 11, 1971: Hollywood comes to Northern New Mexico.
Parts of a Western film will be shot this summer in the tiny towns of Picuris, Rowe, La Cienega and Truchas, state film commission director Larry Hamm announced this week.
The movie, "Pocket Money," starring Paul Newman and Lee Marvin, has a $3 million budget.
June 11, 1996: As Santa Fe and other cities around New Mexico impose restrictions to conserve water, some officials want to plug a leak — a state law that allows residents to drill their own domestic wells.
Both Santa Fe and Village of Ruidoso are looking into whether they can extend their cities existing water conservation measures to private wells.
Their efforts have been made more urgent by this fact: applications for domestic well permits are rising sharply in Santa Fe and elsewhere in the state.
