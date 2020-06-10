From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

June 11, 1920: Better State Government At Less Cost Urged By Governor Hagerman;

Would Eliminate Alleged Unnecessary Machinery At The State House

June 11, 1945: City Councilman Frank S. Ortiz appeared favored for re-election as Republican county chairman as delegates elected at primaries last night prepared to gather in convention at the City Hall at 2 p.m. tomorrow.

June 11, 1970: Construction contracts in excess of $3 million were awarded to New Mexico contractors for construction of Santa Fe Downs following a meeting of the track’s board of directors held in Santa Fe last night.

June 11, 1995: MORA, N.M. — Rising land values — and higher property taxes — are inevitable for residents of New Mexico’s poorest county as a new wave of homesteaders heads for the beauty of Mora County.

