From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 10, 1921: F. S. Donnell, well-known real estate dealer of Albuquerque, is at the Montezuma. Mrs. Donnell's daughter, who was on a "lost" Pullman car for seven entire days and nights, has arrived safely in Albuquerque. The Pullman was switched repeatedly because of floods.
June 10, 1946: Unless the Santa Fe area gets a heavy rain within the next 10 days or two weeks it may be necessary to ration water, Malcolm C. Heffelman, manager of the New Mexico Power Co., said today.
The limitation, if it is put into effect, probably will be on irrigation, particularly the soaking of lawns and gardens until the water runs into the gutters; hosing of auto-service station driveways, washing cars and perhaps laundering and baths.
June 10, 1971: A Jemez Springs contractor faces arraignment in Albuquerque today on charges stemming from a 5,000-acre forest fire which roared through Santa Fe National Forest causing an estimated $17 million in damages.
The U.S. Forest Service said Everette Lee, 47, of LaCueva Route, Jemez Springs, was arrested on a warrant charging him with having an unauthorized camp and leaving a fire in an area of forest designated closed.
June 10, 1996: Some neighbors of Rancho Siringo Park in southwest Santa Fe say that surrounding streets are unsafe for children to cross and that city officials have ignored their complaints.
... The city paved the streets two years ago and recently began renovating the park, which sits wedged between Rancho Siringo Road and Rancho Siringo Drive, a few blocks from Santa Fe High School.
