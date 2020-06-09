From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 10, 1970: Scores of persons who were missed in the 1970 federal census have contacted The New Mexican, and their names and addresses are being forwarded to the regional census headquarters in Denver.
June 10, 1995: Some local artists are riding the coattails of publicity for Site Santa Fe, an international art festival scheduled this summer, and are preparing to show some of their own works.
