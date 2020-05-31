From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
June 1, 1920: Santa Fe Walloped By Las Vegas Team; Game Is Slaughter And Cicos Butchers
Visitors Take Everything But Local’s Reputation and Probably They Didn’t Want That.
June 1, 1945: After July 1 of this year, New Mexico will lose one U.S. Representative in Washington. The state has been honored by having one of its citizens appointed Secretary of Agriculture. But this same honor costs New Mexico important influence. The vacancy caused by the appointment of Rep. Clinton P. Anderson to the Cabinet can be filled only be election. This means that either a special election be called by the Governor, or we wait until the general election in the fall of 1946.
June 1, 1970: Democratic and Republican voters from throughout New Mexico will go the polls tomorrow in an important state primary election which is expected to attract between 175,000 and 190,000 voters in both parties to select party nominees for county, district and state and federal public offices.
June 1, 1995: Six days after Santa Fe police voted overwhelmingly to give Chief Donald Grady II a vote of no confidence, City Manager Ike Pino wrote to the head of the police union offering to set up a meeting between Grady and his officers
“I am dismayed that there has been no contact made with my office by the Police Officers Association regarding what you perceive to be problems at the Santa Fe Police Department,” Pino wrote in Wednesday’s letter to Frank Novelli.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.