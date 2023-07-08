From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 9, 1923: East Las Vegas, N.M., July 9. — A mass meeting held here last night was part of the campaign made to enlist popular support for Carl Magee and was given as the evening services of the Methodist church, south, in the Duncan opera house, before a crowd that packed the place.

In introducing the editor, Rev. M.P. Hines, pastor of the church, declared, “God is still on the throne, and Carl Magee is still in New Mexico.”

