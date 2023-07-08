July 9, 1923: East Las Vegas, N.M., July 9. — A mass meeting held here last night was part of the campaign made to enlist popular support for Carl Magee and was given as the evening services of the Methodist church, south, in the Duncan opera house, before a crowd that packed the place.
In introducing the editor, Rev. M.P. Hines, pastor of the church, declared, “God is still on the throne, and Carl Magee is still in New Mexico.”
The editor’s address was an appeal to public support of his case as an “American citizen,” and brought up his trial and conviction for libel of the supreme court justice. No solicitation of funds was directly made.
July 9, 1948: El Chivo, who has abandoned his siesta bed in the office of the second floor governor in favor of the soft red carpet in the office of liquor chief Tom O. Montoya, observed today that Montoya had jumped out of the freeze into the fire.
The liquor chief thawed a one-year freeze on new liquor licenses July 1 and has been burned with applications ever since.
July 9, 1973: Some present and past employees of the Museum of New Mexico claim that personnel squabbles are reaching major proportion within the museum’s administrative sculpture.
Additionally, a former museum archeologist says his position was eliminated because of his attempts to “buck the museum’s administrative hierarchy” in several areas, including the use of federal grant funds for unapproved expenditures and also for “intentionally overcharging” Tucson Gas and Electric Co. for survey works.
July 9, 1998: A Santa Fe financier has donated $45 million to United World College in Las Vegas, N.M., and wants a portion of that money used to restore the Montezuma Castle, which last year was named one of the most threatened historic places in the nation.
Shelby Davis, owner of Davis Selected Advisers in Santa Fe, announced through a spokesman Wednesday that he would donate the money to be used for 100 scholarships for American students, at a cost of about $2 million a year.