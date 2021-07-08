From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 9, 1921: Mrs. T.H. Baca’s resignation as assistant adjutant general made public today by Adjutant General Henry R. Brown, gives as her reason the use of the word “Mexican” by Col. J.J. Boniface, U.S.A., National guard inspector in an official recommendation of Lieut. Jesus M. Baca, her brother-in-law.
July 9, 1946: Orlando Fernandez, a former Marine corporal and a veteran of Oroku peninsula and Okinawa, will rejoin the military at the coming Fiesta but this time in the role of Gen. Diego de Vargas Zapata y Lujan Ponce de Leon, making his triumphal entry in Santa Fe.
July 9, 1971: History will be on the minds of both performers and audience tonight when the 1971 season of the Santa Fe Opera opens with a new performance of Don Carlo, the epic opera by Guiseppi Verdi, at 9 p.m.
July 9, 1996: The southern end of St. Francis Drive could see construction of its first hotel rooms under a proposal the City Council will consider Wednesday.
City planners are recommending approval of an application from Santa Fe Land Partners to rezone 4.5 acres on the southeastern corner of Zia Road and St. Francis Drive.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.