From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 9, 1920: Elbert W. Blancett Goes to Death on Scaffold With a Smile;
Confessor in Vain Makes Last Appeal to Governor for Clemency
“I Have Nothing To Say,” Last Words
Elbert W. Blancett answered the state’s demand of a life for a life in the yard behind the jail this morning at 5:22 o’clock.
He went to his death as a man would go to breakfast. He gave no sign of mental stress and ascended the steps to the scaffold except that Father Henry le Guillion, the prison chaplain and his confessor, who walked beside him, laid his hand lightly on his arm.
July 9, 1945: Governor Dempsey said today he would announce his decision within a day or two as to whether he would call a special election to fill New Mexico’s vacant seat in Congress, occasioned by Rep. Clinton Anderson’s elevation to the Cabinet.
July 9, 1970: The state welfare program came under fire yesterday as Health and Social Services Department welfare officials faced complaints from their Social and Rehabilitation Services Advisory Committee.
July 9, 1995: Police say they stopped a Santa Fe exhibitionist shortly before he planned to commit another in a series of acts that have angered and terrorized women this summer on the city’s east side.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.