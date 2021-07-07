From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 8, 1921: Visiting Elk sent out 500 postcards of the local home yesterday. The B.P.O.E. are good advertisers — treat 'em right.
July 8, 1946: Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne commanded Catholic pastors in Santa Fe to announce from their altars Sunday that Catholics are not to cooperate with the Maternal Health center nor to frequent it. They were asked to cooperate with the Catholic clinic and the Catholic Maternity Institute or, if need of medical treatment, to go to one or the other.
Archbishop Byrne said:
"The reason for such counsel to the Catholics of Santa Fe was the fact that the Santa Fe Maternal Health center has been fostering and promoting a doctrine forbidden by the Catholic church, namely the artificial restriction of families. The Catholic church teaches that no one may limit the use of families artificially. To do so is sin. ..."
July 8, 1971: Spokesmen for a group of Santa Fe Police officers who resigned from the force Friday after a wage dispute are urging a large turnout at Friday's special meeting of the City Council's Police Committee.
July 8, 1996: A San Ildefonso Pueblo man accused of killing a bald eagle for religious purposes will argue before a federal judge Tuesday that requirements to obtain eagles through legal channels hinder his religious freedom.
Robert Gonzales, who says he shot the eagle in February 1995 at the request of the tribe's religious leaders, is scheduled to appear before District Court Judge James Parker at a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. in Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.