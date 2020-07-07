From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 8, 1920: Governor Refuses To Grant Reprieve For Inquiry As to Sanity Of Elbert Blancett
July 8, 1970: A House-passed bill that would give the Taos Indians 48,000 acres of land, including Blue Lake, is opposed by Sen. Clinton P. Anderson (D-NM).
In Washington, Anderson said he would fight senate committee approval of the bill.
… Anderson’s counter-proposal would give the tribe only 1,640 acres, according to reports from Washington.
July 8, 1995: In coming months, Los Alamos National Laboratory will eliminate as many as 1,1000 jobs — 10 percent of its workforce — as part of an effort to scale back its non-scientific staff and cope with anticipated cuts in its 1996 budget, lab director Sig Hecker said Friday.
