From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 7, 1921: Turn out with your car to help welcome the visiting Elks at the station at 7 a.m. Saturday.
July 7, 1971: Santa Fe water crisis has been eased by recent rains, Public Service Company officials reported today.
They said they will not ask city officials to enforce water restrictions as long as it continues to rain and apparent cooperation by citizens on limiting water use continues.
July 7, 1996: SANTA CRUZ RESERVOIR — It hasn't been this bad in 45 years, Joe Maestas said.
Looking at water spilling from a pipe at the base of the massive, Depression-era Santa Cruz dam, the manager of the Santa Cruz Irrigation District said area residents haven't worried so much about water since 1951, when a crippling drought hit the valley.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.