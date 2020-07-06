July 7, 1920: Diptheria continued to retain its hold in the state last week according to the state health department’s weekly summary. In fact it made a gain of four cases over the week before not nothing to cause any alarm. Fourteen cases were reported last week and they were scattered from Colfax county to Chaves mostly in the eastern half of the state.
July 7, 1945: There is nothing to indicate that the first move to close the National Cemetery at Santa Fe and establish another one somewhere in the state will fail to go through. The Veterans of Foreign Wars are fighting the closure as hard as they can, but there is nothing to indicate that they are going to be successful.
July 7, 1970: Gov David F. Cargo has changed his voter registration from Bernalillo to Santa Fe County “because I intend to establish residence here and open private law practice here.”
Cargo, defeated in the June 2 primary election for his nomination for U.S. Senator, was posted by the County Clerk’s office as a voter in Precinct 91A.
July 7, 1995: What do you do with 10 Tibetan Buddhist monks who have spent 14 hours in the air, made four plane changes and traveled 40 miles crammed in a van with two other people and about 30 bags, boxes and suitcases?
Feed them apple juice and red chile stew and put them down for a nap, of course.
