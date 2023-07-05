July 6, 1923: Durango, Colo., July 6 — Chief Hostien Yaze Be-Gay, judge of the Navajo court of Indian offenses at Shiprock, on the Navajo reservation in the states of New Mexico and Arizona, yesterday sent a telegram to Charles H. Burke, commissioner of Indian affairs at Washington, protesting the removal of Evan Estep as superintendent of the schools and as government agent to the Navajos.
It was one of the most remarkable messages ever transmitted from the Indians to a government official. The chief charged that the Midwest Oil company desired to have Estep removed.
July 6, 1948: Plans were shaping up today for a hot, if brief, campaign leading up to the July 13 special election when voters will decide whether they want the city council to issue $3 million in bonds to buy or build an electric plant.
July 6, 1973: Stopgap federal funds kept eight public education programs alive in New Mexico but the future is uncertain.
Congress passed a series of continuing resolutions and President Nixon signed them July 1. they set funding at the same level as last fiscal year but appropriated federal money for only the July-September quarter.
The federal dollars are vital to New Mexico public education.
July 6, 1998: A black-and-red athletic bag hung loosely over Nicole Tipton's shoulder as she walked only a few feet from the downtown spot where another woman was stabbed by a thief two days before.
Rains had already washed away the small puddle of blood left behind at the corner of Palace Avenue and Otero Street during Thursday night's attack, which turned unusually violent compared to such robberies in the past.
But 16-year-old Tipton and her friend, Meegan Van Pelt, 17, who both work downtown at night, said Saturday they didn't need to see any evidence. They had already heard the chilling story of how the woman had been assaulted, stabbed and left on the ground screaming in pain by a young man who wanted her purse and what may have been inside.