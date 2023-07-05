From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 6, 1923: Durango, Colo., July 6 — Chief Hostien Yaze Be-Gay, judge of the Navajo court of Indian offenses at Shiprock, on the Navajo reservation in the states of New Mexico and Arizona, yesterday sent a telegram to Charles H. Burke, commissioner of Indian affairs at Washington, protesting the removal of Evan Estep as superintendent of the schools and as government agent to the Navajos.

It was one of the most remarkable messages ever transmitted from the Indians to a government official. The chief charged that the Midwest Oil company desired to have Estep removed.

