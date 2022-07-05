July 6, 1922: Is it proper to bring the heads of two dead men from the grave where they have reposed five months of longer, and reeking with fumes of the embalming fluid, formaldehyde, place them in sight of the jurors trying a defendant on the charge of murdering the owners of those heads, and point to the wounds?
Such embalmed hears are NOT admissible in evidence, contends attorney David E. Grant, of Santa Fe, and has appealed to District Judge Reed Holloman to grant his client, Price Clemons, a new trial.
July 6, 1972: BULLETIN
Burglars struck the San Miguel Mission, the oldest church in the U.S., and stole more than $38,000 in antique oil paintings and santos dating back to the 17th century.
Santa Fe Police said the burglars forced open a backdoor to the mission and apparently used the back door to remove the valuables.
July 6, 1997: For Deming housewife Raynese De Los Reyes, New Mexico's new work-for-welfare reforms that took effect July 1 had immediate — and positive — effects on her life. She got her first job. And she liked working.
But reform spells loss of benefits for Santa Fe single mom Jamie Elrite. The only good news for Elrite is that she can continue to collect cash assistance and food stamps through December. By then, she'll be only six months away from a professional degree at Santa Fe Community College, and she vows that nothing — not even the year-end loss of benefits — will prevent her from achieving that goal.