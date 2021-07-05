From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 6, 1946: Thomas M. McClure, New Mexico member of the Rio Grande compact commission, declined today to comment on the action of J.D. Quaid, Texas compact commissioner, in denying New Mexico's request for additional irrigation water for the Middle Rio Grande district.
July 6, 1971: While confirming support of Police Chief Felix Lujan's decision not to rehire "resigned" policemen, Mayor George Gonzales announced Monday he may ask for a tax increase to support the proposed salary hikes for other policemen and all city employees.
During a Monday morning press conference, Mayor Gonzales said the regular meeting of the Police Commission would be held at City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
July 6, 1996: Sponsors of Santa Fe's annual Indian Market struck a deal with city officials Friday that will allow the august event to keep its tradition of offering food booths this year, a city official said.
Acting City Manger Frank DiLuzio said the city's Parks and Recreation Department has worked out an agreement with the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts that will put eight food booths in a row of spaces in the parking lot next to City Hall along Marcy Street.
