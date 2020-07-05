From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 6, 1920: The New Mexican has always adhered to the theory that the acts of public officials, elected to office by the people to act as their servants should be regarded as open to the fullest scrutiny of the public. We have always believed that it is the providence of an independent newspaper to comment upon the conduct of public officials when such comment was pertinent and in the interest of the public as against the theory that a man elected to office becomes the master and not the servant of the voters.
July 6, 1945: WASHINGTON, July 6 (AP) Senator Hatch (D-NM) announced today he will recommend to President Truman the appointment of Federal Circuit Court Judge Sam G. Bratton as a justice of the Supreme Court.
July 6, 1970: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The fight about toxaphene pesticide entered its second legal round today as caterpillars threatening New Mexico rangeland continued hatching unhindered.
A show cause hearing was set before U.S. Dist Court Judge H. Vearle Payne on a suit brought by members of the Canadian River Water Authority against several ranchers and the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
July 6, 1995: In a major setback for the Public Service Company of New Mexico, a state hearing examiner on Tuesday recommended that the New Mexico Public Utility Commission deny PNM permission to build its controversial Ojo Line Extension project.
