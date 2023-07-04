July 5, 1923: The crews of two immense locomotives are dead, the engineers killed instantly and firemen injured so that they lived but a [short] time, and a score more or less painfully injured as a result of the wreck of Santa Fe westbound passenger train Number Nine at 11 p.m. Tuesday, a mile and a quarter west of Domingo station about 32 miles from Santa Fe. The loss it is estimated may be over $100,000, the two engines, baggage car and chair car being demolished and six coaches badly damaged.
July 5, 1973: One thing which is made clear in several studies done by state's press, travel clubs and the state's petroleum industry is that the shortage of gasoline, which the state is experiencing along with the rest of the nation, has not hampered tourists.
The shortage of gasoline has caused some inconvenience and has resulted in some people changing long standing habits, but no one has been stranded and gasoline is available.
July 5, 1998: After more than 30 years of dickering and litigation on both sides of the Atlantic, Santa Fe businessman Gregg Bemis is nearly ready to undertake exploration of a prized possession — the wreck of the Lusitania.
Since 1915, the ocean liner has been sitting at the murky depth of 300 feet in waters off the coast of Ireland, where it was torpedoed by a German submarine. About 1,200 people, including some 125 Americans, died in the sinking, and event that helped push the Unite States into World War I on the British side two years later.