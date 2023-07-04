From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 5, 1923: The crews of two immense locomotives are dead, the engineers killed instantly and firemen injured so that they lived but a [short] time, and a score more or less painfully injured as a result of the wreck of Santa Fe westbound passenger train Number Nine at 11 p.m. Tuesday, a mile and a quarter west of Domingo station about 32 miles from Santa Fe. The loss it is estimated may be over $100,000, the two engines, baggage car and chair car being demolished and six coaches badly damaged.

July 5, 1973: One thing which is made clear in several studies done by state's press, travel clubs and the state's petroleum industry is that the shortage of gasoline, which the state is experiencing along with the rest of the nation, has not hampered tourists.

Recommended for you