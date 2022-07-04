July 5, 1922: The body of a woman, believed to be Mrs. Jose C. Quintana of Cuarteles, Rio Arriba county, was found yesterday on the left bank of the Rio Grande, near Santo Domingo pueblo, where it had drifted ashore. Gov. Juan Cate, of the Pueblo, reported to J.D. de Huff, superintendent of the Santa Fe Indian School.
… Mrs. Quintana had been missing from her home, which is two and one-half miles from Espanola, since the evening of June 24. Perez Quintana, former sheriff of Rio Arriba county, reported he saw a woman with her face partly covered with a veil on the bridge as he was crossing that evening; but when he reached the Espanola side and looked back she was missing.
… Mrs. Quintana was 17 years old.
July 5, 1947: More than 8,000 persons saw the Lions' fireworks show last night at Fort Marcy park, city police estimated. The park was jammed with cars; many more were massed on the surrounding hills. It was fully an hour after the last rocket had been sent up, the police said, before the last car was able to get away.
July 5, 1972: Wednesdays have been tough on Santa Fe water levels, according to Public Service Co. Water Manager Frank Gray.
"It seems each time we set a new peak use day it's on a Wednesday," Gray said. "At least that is how it has been for the last three or four months and last week was no exception."
July 5, 1997: Challenging the arm muscles of pancake beaters, breakfast lovers Friday sparked off the Independence Day weekend with a feeding frenzy, downing more than 22,000 pancakes and 1,500 pounds of ham on the Plaza.
Santa Fe's 22nd annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast set a record for attendance, amount of food prepared and ease of service, said chairwoman Carol Thompson, her hoarse voice squeaking and raspy from "nonstop talking" 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.