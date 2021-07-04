From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 5, 1921: It’s high time Santa Fe rounded up the white mule and tied a can to her tail.
July 5, 1946: Acting with the approval of Mayor Manuel Lujan, the New Mexico Power Co. abolished, as of 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, irrigation periods in Santa Fe in a more drastic move to conserve water. The evening watering periods of 7 to 9 p.m. in the four city districts will continue on previously-alloted days.
July 5, 1996: When the cry of “batter, batter, batter, batter” rang out on the Plaza Thursday morning, it wasn’t an attempt to psyche out a hitter — it was a shout from cooks for more pancake batter to feed the people.
An estimated 9,000 locals and visitors turned out for Los Compadres of the Santa Fe County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast on the Plaza, the most ever and about 1,000 more than expected.
The sale of pancake breakfasts, along with donations from sponsors and the sale of T-shirts and other items, made about $45,000, said Melissa Rivera, a spokeswoman for the chamber.
