From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 5, 1945: While enrollment has decreased in the public schools here, it has climbed in the private schools during the war. That is the showing of survey made by the Chamber of Commerce, J.V. Lanigan, manager-secretary, said today.
July 5, 1970: A flawless opening marked the start of the 14th season of the Santa Fe Opera Friday night with a thrilling performance of Verdi’s La Traviata.
Welcome good weather provided a perfect backdrop for the performance, attended as are all opening nights at the opera by a full-house audience.
July 5, 1995: Hundreds of children paraded across a large meadow at the Rainbow Family gathering site at a few minutes past noon Tuesday while thousands of adults cheered, clapped and danced.
