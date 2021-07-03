From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 4, 1971: The city firemen’s union, stepping up pressure on the city administration, Saturday threatened a “work stoppage” unless the administration “reasons” with them.
“Stronger measures (than those used so far) may be necessary to cause the city to listen to (our) grievances,” a union official said.
July 4, 1996: Santa Fe City Councilor Larry Delgado wants councilors and Mayor Debbie Jaramillo to meet for a one-day retreat where he hopes they would hash out personal differences and recognize areas of agreement on basic policy issues.
“It has become clearly evident that the people of Santa Fe are disconcerted, upset and angry about the constant disagreements and bickering that exists among us,” Delgado wrote in a letter Wednesday to the mayor and councilors.
