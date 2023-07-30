July 31, 1923: The Santa Fe Fiesta for 1923 is getting into the most encouraging shape, President Carl Bishop of the Chamber of Commerce, stated at the Kiwanis club luncheon today when called on for a report by President O.W. Lasater of the Kiwanians. Bishop said, Dr. Hewitt reported, after a tour of Indian pueblos with Lansing Bloom, hed of the Indian section of the Fiesta, that the Indian dances program would undoubtedly be the best and most elaborate ever given, judging by the interest shown .... .
July 31, 1948: Chief of Police Manuel Montoya said today that signs directing one-way northbound traffic on Burro alley and on Grant avenue from Palace avenue to Johnson street will be up by Wednesday. Orders for signs were placed yesterday.
The proposal to close the narrow alley to southbound traffic was approved by the council at Thursday night’s meeting.
July 31, 1973: Voters will go to the polls tomorrow to decide the fate of an area vocational school for Santa Fe and to vote on the mill levy to finance it.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone living in the Santa Fe school district who registered to vote by July 2 is eligible to cast a ballot.
July 31, 1998: Santa Fe Mayor Larry Delgado said Thursday he is working with city officials to put together a quick plan of action for city management of the 50-acre rail-yard property.
The City Council voted 4-to-3 Wednesday night to reject a 40-year least that would have turned the rail yard over to a nonprofit management corporation.
“We chose to go in this direction, now it’s time to get to work,” Delgado said, pointing out that he began holding meetings on the subject first thing Thursday morning.