From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 31, 1923: The Santa Fe Fiesta for 1923 is getting into the most encouraging shape, President Carl Bishop of the Chamber of Commerce, stated at the Kiwanis club luncheon today when called on for a report by President O.W. Lasater of the Kiwanians. Bishop said, Dr. Hewitt reported, after a tour of Indian pueblos with Lansing Bloom, hed of the Indian section of the Fiesta, that the Indian dances program would undoubtedly be the best and most elaborate ever given, judging by the interest shown .... .

July 31, 1948: Chief of Police Manuel Montoya said today that signs directing one-way northbound traffic on Burro alley and on Grant avenue from Palace avenue to Johnson street will be up by Wednesday. Orders for signs were placed yesterday.

