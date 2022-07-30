From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 31, 1922: All Good Boosters will have their cars at the station at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to meet the Pythians.

July 31, 1947: State Liquor Control Director Tom O. Montoya today declared a one-year moratorium on the issuance of new liquor licenses in all but two counties and canceled 18 applications for licenses pending in his office. Excepted were the counties of San Juan where oil development may bring a large increase in population, and Sandoval in which there may be requests for licenses at the atomic energy commission’s community of Los Alamo.

