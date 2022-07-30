July 31, 1922: All Good Boosters will have their cars at the station at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday to meet the Pythians.
July 31, 1947: State Liquor Control Director Tom O. Montoya today declared a one-year moratorium on the issuance of new liquor licenses in all but two counties and canceled 18 applications for licenses pending in his office. Excepted were the counties of San Juan where oil development may bring a large increase in population, and Sandoval in which there may be requests for licenses at the atomic energy commission’s community of Los Alamo.
July 31, 1972: The Santa Fe City Council plans tonight to choose, for the second time, a new city manager to replace Peter Hay, who resigned last month.
Several months ago, the council approved the appointment of James Miller of Waco, Tex., to the position.
Miller, however declined the appointment within a week of his selection, which was surrounded by controversy mostly because he was neither Spanish-American nor a New Mexico resident.
Mayor Pro Tem Sam Pick said the three applicants whose qualifications will be considered at tonight’s meeting are Donald Sandoval, current Santa Fe County manager; Max Garcia, with the state Health and Social Services Department; and Phil Baca, currently Santa Fe Urban Renewal Director.
July 31, 1997: Zozobra will burn for the 71st time Sept. 5. But unless you buy your tickets ahead of time, you’ll end up paying more to see Old Man Gloom.