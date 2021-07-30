From The Santa Fe New Mexican: July 31, 1946: The Fiesta will be a one-day affair, Sunday, Sept. 1, except for crowning of the queen, Lucy Romero, the evening before. Primarily because of the water shortage but actuated also by the fear that a bigger celebration might bring about an influx of polio, the city council last voted 7-0 for this plan. The Sunday program, ad outlined by President A.B. Martinez of the Fiesta Council, will be for the most part of a religious nature. There will be the customary Pontifical High Mass at St Francis Cathedral, following a procession from Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne’s residence in the morning. The reentry of De Vargas is to be enacted in the afternoon.
July 31, 1996: A majority of the Santa Fe City Council met in a closed session on Tuesday to discuss how to improve relations among councilors that have boiled over in recent meetings into insults and verbal attacks.
