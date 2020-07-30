From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 31, 1920: Justice of the Peace C.M. Conklin dismissed the case against two women hauled into court yesterday afternoon on the charge of being inmates of an alleged “red light” house within the city limits. He said that as the city ordinance reads women who are found in a “red Light” house must be found living “under suspicious circumstances” and he said no evidence had been introduced to show such circumstances.
July 31, 1945: Representatives of church and service organizations last night at a surprise party tendered a purse to Fr. Theodosius Meyer, OFM, former rector of the Cathedral, who has been transferred to Pena Blanca.
July 31, 1970: Positive confirmation of a bubonic-plague infested rabbit has led state health officials to warn residents of Santa Fe and northern New Mexico to avoid rabbit and rodent hunting and to exercise caution with stray animals and wildlife.
July 31, 1995: Henry Valdez’s first year as district attorney of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties — 1993 — was a rough one.
… However, according to the recently released annual report, the prosecutor’s office bounced back in a big way in 1994.
