July 30, 1923: Magdalena, July 30 — An innocent prairie dog caused considerable damage to two tourists’ autos as they were en route to this city, from points in Illinois. The driver of the first machine saw a prairie dog sitting up by the roadside, and as it was the first he had ever seen, he suddenly stopped his car to get a good look at it. The driver of the second car was also looking at the dog, and not noticing that his friend had stopped, crashed into the rear of the first machine.
July 30, 1948: It’s good to know that we are not going to have a 30-year war over the utility question. Councilman Raymond Shaya, chairman of the city utilities committee, said yesterday: “The people have spoken. Now I think we should negotiate with the company and see what we can get for the benefit of the city.”
He referred to the special election of July 13 in which the people voted 4,000 to 1,300 against municipal purchase and operations of the electric utility.
July 30, 1973: The state Corporation Commission was opening a hearing today on Mountain Bell Telephone’s request for a statewide rate increase that could raise annual revenues by more than $9 million.
July 30, 1998: The Santa Fe City Council voted Wednesday night to move the burning of Zozobra to the Thursday night before Fiesta weekend in order to better control the massive crowds that attend the burning, then push into the Plaza.
Now all that remains is convince some 30,000 people that they are supposed to disperse — not pack the Plaza — after the flames have eaten Old Man Gloom and the evening’s entertainment has come and gone.