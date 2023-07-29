From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 30, 1923: Magdalena, July 30 — An innocent prairie dog caused considerable damage to two tourists’ autos as they were en route to this city, from points in Illinois. The driver of the first machine saw a prairie dog sitting up by the roadside, and as it was the first he had ever seen, he suddenly stopped his car to get a good look at it. The driver of the second car was also looking at the dog, and not noticing that his friend had stopped, crashed into the rear of the first machine.

July 30, 1948: It’s good to know that we are not going to have a 30-year war over the utility question. Councilman Raymond Shaya, chairman of the city utilities committee, said yesterday: “The people have spoken. Now I think we should negotiate with the company and see what we can get for the benefit of the city.”

