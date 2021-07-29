From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 30, 1921: Woodrow Wilson, so far as learned, will not participate in the Washington disarmament conference.
July 30, 1946: FORT SAM HOUSTON, Tex. — Sgt. Armando E. Trujillo of Costilla, N.M., now a patient at Brooke General Hospital, has in his brief 29 years lived a lifetime within a lifetime. Surviving the Bataan death march, being a prisoner of the Japanese for 42 months, and being an eyewitness to the devastating results of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, are memories that will linger forever in his mind.
Describing his initial reaction to the atomic bomb, Trujillo, who was imprisoned at a [Japanese] camp near Hiroshima at the time of the bombing. recalled the fatal day: "I thought the world was coming to an end. A bowl of rice I was holding in my hands was blown up to the ceiling by the concussion, and I reeled to the floor. Heat from the bomb radiated throughout the area. It felt like a bottle of hot linament being poured on my body. While the hour was late evening and dust blanketed the scene, everything was as bright a high noon in San Antonio."
July 30, 1971: The rainy weather in New Mexico which began this month will likely continue across the state during August.
July 30, 1996: Lightning set a tree on fire last week, spreading 10-foot-high flames across a patch of forest while a handful of Glorieta residents shoveled dirt on the blaze to keep it from spreading to their homes.
