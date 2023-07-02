July 3, 1923: Bulletins on the world heavy weight titular fight will be received, round by round by the New Mexican over The Associated Press wire tomorrow afternoon.
The reports will begin to come in at 12 o’clock, noon, Santa Fe time. Up to 3 o’clock, however they will be chiefly about the preliminary card, crowd, etc. the main event is not scheduled to begin until that hour.
The news will come directly from the ringside at Shelby, Mont., and Santa Fe ... will know almost as quickly as those at the arena whether Jack Dempsey retains his title or yields it to Tom Gibbons.
The reports will be read through a megaphone out of one of the front windows of the New Mexican building as fast as they come in.
July 3, 1948: Police and street committees have decided to ask the city council to put in in parking meters, Alderman Tony Mignardot, chairman of the street committee, said today.
July 3, 1973: Two Santa Fe area youths, lost overnight in the Nambe Falls-Rancho Viejo section of the Santa Fe National Forest were reunited with their parents shortly after 2 p.m. Monday.
The two boys, David Sena of Tesuque and Paul Bendt of Santa Fe, both 17, said they spent Sunday night huddled beneath small trees along Rio Nambe Creek after becoming lost while on a fishing expedition. The two were clad only in tee shirts and jeans and had nothing to eat until a fish was caught Monday morning.
July 3, 1998: The Santa Fe school board wants schools to volunteer to test out uniforms for the 1998-99 school year, board members said Thursday.
Even if no school accepts the challenge, board members will vote soon on amending the district’s dress code to include stricter, more specific standards that may include banning muscle shirts, tank tops, excessively baggy pants and baseball caps.