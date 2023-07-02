From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 3, 1923: Bulletins on the world heavy weight titular fight will be received, round by round by the New Mexican over The Associated Press wire tomorrow afternoon.

The reports will begin to come in at 12 o’clock, noon, Santa Fe time. Up to 3 o’clock, however they will be chiefly about the preliminary card, crowd, etc. the main event is not scheduled to begin until that hour.

