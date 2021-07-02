From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 3, 1946: The city planning commission today prepared to recommend enlargement of water-storage capacity in the Santa Fe canyon, provided engineers find it feasible, to provide for the city’s future growth.
July 3, 1996: The Sate Corporation Commission on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on fireworks, but that decision won’t necessarily mean more bang for your Fourth of July. Fireworks bans imposed recently by local governments, including the city of Santa Fe, aren’t affected by the commission ruling, and deputy fire chief Louis Gonzales said he wants the city ban to continue.
"The area is still dry and we'd hate for the watershed area to go up in flames," Gonzales said, referring to the area that drains into Santa Fe Canyon reservoirs.
