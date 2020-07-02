From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 3, 1920: Colonel N. Salmon and Judge Laughlin seem to have started something in the matter of a new street lighting system. The installation of a block of ornamental lights on San Francisco street should be followed by similar action by other merchants and property owners.
July 3, 1945: Aware that a full-sized war is still to be won, Santa Fe is planning a quiet observance of the Fourth tomorrow with the opening of the American Legion’s annual carnival at the Hut the outstanding event.
July 3, 1970: For the 14th time in the history of the Santa Fe Opera, conductor John Crosby will give a downbeat tonight to begin the season’s first performance of the Opera, preceded as always by the National Anthem.
July 3, 1995: At noon Sunday, for the first time in anyone’s memory, Kaune’s Grocery Company on Washington Avenue was open on a Sunday.
The special occasion: Sunday liquor sales in New Mexico.
Throughout Santa Fe — from the upscale Wine and Gift shop at La Casa Sena to the case-of-Schlitz drive-throughs on Cerrillos Road — stores selling alcohol opened their doors, windows and liquor sections for the first time Sunday afternoon, ringing up sales that just last week would have been illegal under New Mexico law.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.