From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 29, 1921: Suggestion — get the tourist campground and public playground ready to use without delay.
July 29, 1946: In spite of steady daily gains and rainfall in the watershed over the weekend, Santa Fe water storage increased only approximately 12 million gallons during the week and the total now stands at 170 million gallons, Robert D. Anderson, New Mexico Power Co., superintendent, reported today.
July 29, 1971: An outdated Indian hospital in Santa Fe will be replaced with a new facility to serve about 9,800 Indians, according to U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya (D-N.M.).
July 29, 1996: Mishaps in which workers or equipment have been contaminated with radioactive substances are on the rise at Los Alamos National Laboratory, according to a laboratory report obtained by The New Mexican.
