From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 29, 1920: You may fly today and tomorrow for a dollar a minute!
Captain Hunter and Chief Mechanical W.H. Slater “blew” into Santa Fe this morning a day ahead of time to give Santa Feans and others in the city a touch of high life in the literal sense, if they are willing to trust their locomotion to his big … passenger machine at a little less than two cents a second.
July 29, 1970: Further court action has been taken by Dr. William Herrera, owner of the property involved in the interchange dispute at the intersection of St. Francis and St. Michael’s Drives.
Objections to the preliminary order of entry and motion to dismiss the petition for condemnation were filed yesterday in First District Court.
July 29, 1995: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo said Friday she doesn’t know what penalty two city police officers face for giving her car a parking ticket, but she believes it ought to be severe.
“I hope it was harsh enough for them to understand that they need to respect the mayor of this town and what I’m trying to do in this community,” Jaramillo said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.