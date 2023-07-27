From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 28, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 28 — I.M.A. Knocker, bachelor without any known relatives, older than Methuselah, died intestate in San Miguel county, and was buried with fitting ceremonies by the farmers and business men members of the Las Vegas-San Miguel county chamber of commerce, after his body had been exhumed on the south end of the famous Storrie project today. His coffin, decorated with a floral design of cactus, was borne before one of the largest audiences of men and women ever gotten together in the county by five pall-bearers, led by Mayor ... Blood and followed by the Las Vegas band playing the military funeral march.

July 28, 1948: The New Mexican’s weather reporter said yesterday that at least no “luminous objects” shooting throught he skies had been observed in Santa Fe.

