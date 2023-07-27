July 28, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 28 — I.M.A. Knocker, bachelor without any known relatives, older than Methuselah, died intestate in San Miguel county, and was buried with fitting ceremonies by the farmers and business men members of the Las Vegas-San Miguel county chamber of commerce, after his body had been exhumed on the south end of the famous Storrie project today. His coffin, decorated with a floral design of cactus, was borne before one of the largest audiences of men and women ever gotten together in the county by five pall-bearers, led by Mayor ... Blood and followed by the Las Vegas band playing the military funeral march.
July 28, 1948: The New Mexican’s weather reporter said yesterday that at least no “luminous objects” shooting throught he skies had been observed in Santa Fe.
‘Tain’t so, says John Hansen of the Hansen Lumber Co., 1207 Agua Fria street.
Monday afternoon between 3:30 and 4, Hansen says he saw about 30 discs — too high to count exactly — moving in a southerly direction.
July 28, 1998: ALBUQUERQUE — President Clinton skeptically led a debate Monday on whether part of the Social Security trust fund should take a ride on the stock market and warned Americans they’d be risking shrunken retirement savings.
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexicans who attended Monday’s forum on Social Security featuring President Clinton said the event lacked clarity.
Antonio Hernandez, an Albuquerque school teacher, was one of 100 people selected by a research firm to represent a cross-section of the Albuquerque area for the forum.
He said he appreciated the nearly four-hour-long discussion by the president, members of Congress and public pension experts on whether to bolster the Social Security system by allowing a portion of Social Security taxes to be invested in the stock market, either by individuals in their own accounts or by the government.