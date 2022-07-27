July 28, 1922: They’re joining the Fiesta Honor Roll fast. Now is the time to sign up for a float in the pageant.
July 28, 1947: Manuel Sanchez of Albuquerque today announced he would remain as chairman of the Bernalillo county Democratic central committee.
The action was in response to a letter from Bryan G. Johnson, Democratic state chairman, who urged Sanchez to reconsider his resignation after a central committee meeting broke up in discord and failed to name a successor.
July 28, 1972: The first tangible results of efforts initiated a year ago by the State Public Service Commission and the City of Santa Fe were evident today when water was introduced into the city water system from the massive $5.5-million Buckman Well Project.
And although Santa Fe’s water supply is not at a critical level as it was last year, Major Joe Valdes aptly points out that the introduction of the Buckman project water eliminates the possibility of a water shortage in Santa Fe this year.
July 28, 1997: A California art dealer has uncovered what he believes to be the only known reliable depiction of Cochise, the great Chiricahua Apache warrior.
The painting, acquired last December by Charles Parker as settlement for a debt, appears to match descriptions given by Americans who met with Cochise the last two years of his life.