From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 28, 1921: Trouble Crews To Fix Santa Fe Trail Chuckholes At Once; Result of Conference Here
Highway Commission Will Put Up Fifty Per Cent, Boosters Other Half of Expenses
Additional Patrols To Maintain The Highway
July 28, 1971: The cost of newsprint to The New Mexican and many other papers will increase by $8 a ton effective November 1.
July 28, 1996: Under the law of New Mexico, law enforcement or regulatory agencies can take no action against stores illegally selling cigarettes or other tobacco products to minors.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.