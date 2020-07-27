From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 28, 1920: Nara Visa, N.M., July 28 — Circumstances surrounding the death of Lewis Payne, a former soldier, here following receipt by him of two alleged “blackhand” letters are being investigated. A coroner’s jury decided that Payne died of poison administered by an unknown hand.
His death occurred in a local rooming house. Persons in an adjoining room were attracted by Payne’s screams and shouts of “murder.” To those who answered his cries, Payne is declared to have said he had taken a drink of water and that it was killing him.
July 28, 1945: Assistant State Police Chief Ben Martinez said today that a 19-year-old Texas youth recently arrested in Clovis had admitted theft of 15 automobiles and burglaries in Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, Clovis, Fort Sumner and Las Vegas.
July 28, 1970: At 10:45 this morning an unidentified caller warned Mary Ann Gomez, Gov. Cargo’s receptionist, that there was a bomb in the basement of the Capitol.
The caller remained unidentified and broke the telephone connection immediately after giving his warning. The governor did not order the building evacuated.
July 28, 1995: The federal government will not immediately intervene to settle the dispute over state-tribal gambling agreements, U.S. Attorney John Kelly said Thursday.
Kelly has asked Gov. Gary Johnson to renegotiate the agreements with the tribes and convene a special session of the Legislature to act on them. The sooner that happens, the better, Kelly said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.