July 27, 1923: A bulky file in Governor Hinkle’s vault contains what is thought to be probably the greatest expression of public approval ever given a chief executive of New Mexico — a half year after his inauguration.
In this are the letters and telegrams in connection with his pardoning of Carl C. Magee — exactly 82 letters, all but 26 from New Mexico, and 16 telegrams, all but three from New Mexico.
July 27, 1948: The state supreme court in a unanimous opinion written by Justice J.C. Compton in the case of State vs. Johnson has taken the bridle off police officers in enforcing the state laws against gambling.
The supreme court ruled that gambling equipment is a public nuisance and subject to destruction wherever found in use. It went further and said that money used in gambling devices is part of the gambling equipment and subject to confiscation.
July 27, 1973: From several sources I hear of a peculiar folklore of misinformation about the obelisk in the center of the plaza. It is important that the truth be made known, for, I hope, the fine drive that the Caballeros de Vargas are showing will lead to raising the funds necessary for erecting the De Vargas statue, and the nature of the central monument bears upon the difficult matter of the statue’s location.
July 27, 1998: The faithful patiently stood in line as a light rain fell Sunday morning outside the Book Tent at the 47th Spanish Market. Many had come from morning Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan. Almost all of them held a copy of a new book, Four Hundred Years of Faith: Seeds of Struggle, Harvest of Faith ($10), a history of the Catholic Church in New Mexico edited by Sheehan.