From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 27, 1923: A bulky file in Governor Hinkle’s vault contains what is thought to be probably the greatest expression of public approval ever given a chief executive of New Mexico — a half year after his inauguration.

In this are the letters and telegrams in connection with his pardoning of Carl C. Magee — exactly 82 letters, all but 26 from New Mexico, and 16 telegrams, all but three from New Mexico.

