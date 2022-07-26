From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 27, 1922: Now is the time for all live business men to line up for floats in the Fiesta Pageant. Do it today.

July 27, 1972: It’s 4 a.m. on the Plaza de Santa Fe. The street sweeper just went by. You can still see the uniform lines of dirt he left behind. There is a fresh smell in the air after a brief downpour. Every now and then a patrol car comes by.

