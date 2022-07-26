July 27, 1922: Now is the time for all live business men to line up for floats in the Fiesta Pageant. Do it today.
July 27, 1972: It’s 4 a.m. on the Plaza de Santa Fe. The street sweeper just went by. You can still see the uniform lines of dirt he left behind. There is a fresh smell in the air after a brief downpour. Every now and then a patrol car comes by.
It’s like any other dark morning on the plaza except for the guy who is parked on the sidewalk in front of Woolworth’s. And he’s doing something any average working man wouldn’t be caught doing at 4 a.m. He’s washing the upholstery of his car.
But you’ve got to do something to keep awake while you’re baby sitting for a store.
About 12:40 a.m., a car driven by Margie Marquez, 22, of 321 Tesuque Drive, crashed into Woolworth’s and left a garage-door sized entrance.
July 27, 1997: When Brother Mary Aquinas thinks of the Roman Catholic church’s competitors for hearts and minds around the world, he doesn’t think of other religious pulpits. He thinks of Microsoft and Walt Disney.
“These are the people that are going to be the major influences on thought,” says the Benedictine monk, who wears an unassuming blue smock and wire-rim glasses. “So those are the people we look on as competition.”
Aquinas is a member of the Christ in the Desert Monastery, the Benedictine abbey north of Abiquiú, which drew attention a couple of years ago fro developing an “electronic scriptorium,” a business where monks perform computer tasks like designing Internet Web pages.