From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 27, 1921: It might be a good idea to make this good roads conference an annual affair.

July 27, 1946: A gain of 1.188 million gallons in water storage was registered for the 24-hour period ended at 8 a.m. today, Robert D. Anderson, New Mexico Power Co., superintendent reported.

July 27, 1971: Personnel and money shifts resulted in an additional $1,100 to the salary budget from $2,391,216 to $2,388,470 for the city of Santa Fe, following decisions made by the Santa Fe City Council during a special meeting at City Hall Monday night.

July 27, 1996: U.S. Attorney John Kelly and New Mexico Attorney General Tom Udall each said Friday they have not decided whether they will challenge a federal judge’s decision to allow casinos to stay open during a court appeal.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.