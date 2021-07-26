From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 27, 1921: It might be a good idea to make this good roads conference an annual affair.
July 27, 1946: A gain of 1.188 million gallons in water storage was registered for the 24-hour period ended at 8 a.m. today, Robert D. Anderson, New Mexico Power Co., superintendent reported.
July 27, 1971: Personnel and money shifts resulted in an additional $1,100 to the salary budget from $2,391,216 to $2,388,470 for the city of Santa Fe, following decisions made by the Santa Fe City Council during a special meeting at City Hall Monday night.
July 27, 1996: U.S. Attorney John Kelly and New Mexico Attorney General Tom Udall each said Friday they have not decided whether they will challenge a federal judge’s decision to allow casinos to stay open during a court appeal.
