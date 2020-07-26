From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 27, 1920: Santa Fe Train Is Wrecked At Domingo; Two Cars Into River; Indians Are Killed
July 27, 1945: Suspension of meat shipments by the Cudahy Company to this area threatened today to close several Santa Fe restaurants.
Tom Pomonis, proprietor of the Mayflower Cafe, said the company which supplies a large portion of the meat used in restaurants here, had informed customers that there would be no shipments next week. Pomonis said conversations with other restaurants indicated they as well as the Mayflower may close unless another supply of meat is located.
July 27, 1970: State Police and local law officers throughout the area are searching today for three men who held up an Arroyo Seco filling station early Sunday and beat a man to death.
July 27, 1995: Tribes may be willing to negotiate changes to the gambling agreements they signed with Gov. Gary Johnson, a tribal attorney said Wednesday. But the tribes would probably agree to only minor changes.
“We like the compacts we have,” said Kevin Gover, who represents Tesuque Pueblo.
