July 26, 1923: Is Oklahoma going to establish a reputation as an asylum for fugitives from New Mexico?
Governor Walton of that state has refused to honor requisitions for William Teal, wanted in Clayton on charges of arson, according to District Attorney Hugh B. Woodward, in a report to Governor Hinkle.
The Oklahoma governor gave a variety of excuses, Mr. Woodward said.
July 26, 1973: The City Council voted unanimously last night to seek removal of the 105-year-old Plaza monument on grounds it is “offensive” to Indians.
The action followed reading of a letter from Gov. Bruce King referring to a plaque on one side of the monument which reads: “To the heroes who have fallen in the various battles with Savage Indians in the Territory of New Mexico.”
“This plaque is not in the spirit of our historic monuments which purport to commemorate and illustrate the history of the United States,” King wrote.
... Councilman Sam Pick moved for the removal of the structure, saying “If that’s what it says, then it’s offensive. Let’s move the whole thing.”
July 26, 1998: If Javier Alarcon weren’t so honest, he could be rich.
Alarcon is a city lot attendant, which makes him the gatekeeper to some of Santa Fe’s most coveted real estate — parking spaces.
“It’s the funniest thing. People will say, ‘Just find me a space; I’ll pay you anything you want,’ ” Alarcon said Friday while watching over the city-leased Archdiocese parking lot, which had filled by 11 a.m.
“I tell them I can’t do that,” Alarcon said.
Besides, where would he put all the cars? Even with creative vehicle placement, all the city’s nine municipal lots are typically filled by lunchtime.