From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 26, 1921: According to reports of several geologists who have gone over the territory, the Pecos valley oil field may develop into the oil center of the state and possibly of the entire west. Oil is now assured, and prominent oil men feel that the country in Chavez and Eddy counties will soon develop into one of the greatest oil centers in the United States. All of the deep drillage has been done by oil men who are familiar with the conditions and all say that indications are that oil will soon be flowing on the valley in quantities which will equate that of any of the Texas fields.
July 26, 1946: Santa Fe OPA officials, as well as the butcher, baker, candlestick and the average housewife, today were up in the air as to the what’s what of the newly passed rent and price-control act.
July 26, 1971: Officials of the Public Service Company, the city and the Public Service Commission (PSC) plan to decide whether or not severe water restrictions will be imposed on Santa Fe residents during a special meeting at the office of PSC Chairman Dick Montoya today.
July 26, 1996: A Thursday ruling by U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez should keep Indian casinos open indefinitely, but the political battle remains where it started: at an impasse.
