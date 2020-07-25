From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 26, 1920: 700 Cars Wanted By Clovis Elevators To Move Curry County's Bumper Wheat Crop
July 26, 1945: The Capitol Building Commission today accepted a 10-acre site just north of Magers Field for the location of the new Governor's Mansion to be constructed under the $1,500,000 capitol improvement program.
July 26, 1970: TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Mini-skirted Kim Agnew danced with jubilant Taos Pueblo Indians Saturday as they celebrated White House support of legislation which would give the Indians ownership of Blue Lake, sacred religious mountains lands.
... The honey-blonde daughter of Vice President Spiro Agnew presented Tribal Gov. Querino Romero a teakwood cane from the President which she said was a "symbol of the continuing integrity of the ancient kingdom of the Taos."
July 26, 1995: If any good has come out of the Gordon House case it was that House had become an icon for drunken driving reform, a symbol of the need to take the DWI problem seriously.
