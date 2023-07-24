July 25, 1923: From the chapel of San Miguel I went to the Plaza which was the end of the great trail of early commerce, first from Kaskaskia, Illinois, then from Hanibal and Franklin, Missouri and afterwards from Independence, Westpoint, St. Joseph and Leavenworth. I have always marveled at the achievement of American commerce in those days of the long ao, but at no time did I marvel at it any more than I did when I saw Santa Fe and the prairie and mountainous difficulties the freighters must have encountered in reaching it. The first thing I noticed in the Plaza was a soldier's monument in which the word "rebel" is used instead of "Confederate," a circumstance which has greatly offended the Southern element in New Mexico's capital.
July 25, 1973: Attendance at six of New Mexico's 11 national parks and monuments during June this year was below June 1972 attendance, National Park Service statistics showed today.
The records also showed that except for White Sands National Monument, attendance at all national parks and monuments in the state during the first six months of this year was below the first six months of last year.
The Parks Service says severe winter weather was probably to blame for the drop in attendance at the national parks and monuments.
June 25, 1998: For the second day in a row, Rep. Bill Redmond on Friday claimed that a deal had been reached on buying the Baca Ranch — this time with the White House.
And for the second day in a row, the claim was refuted.
This time it was President Clinton's top environmental adviser, Kathleen McGinty, denying the accuracy of a Redmond press release issued late Friday afternoon. The release announced an agreement with the White House that lays out a framework for the purchase of the Baca Ranch.