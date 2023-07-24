From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 25, 1923: From the chapel of San Miguel I went to the Plaza which was the end of the great trail of early commerce, first from Kaskaskia, Illinois, then from Hanibal and Franklin, Missouri and afterwards from Independence, Westpoint, St. Joseph and Leavenworth. I have always marveled at the achievement of American commerce in those days of the long ao, but at no time did I marvel at it any more than I did when I saw Santa Fe and the prairie and mountainous difficulties the freighters must have encountered in reaching it. The first thing I noticed in the Plaza was a soldier's monument in which the word "rebel" is used instead of "Confederate," a circumstance which has greatly offended the Southern element in New Mexico's capital.

July 25, 1973: Attendance at six of New Mexico's 11 national parks and monuments during June this year was below June 1972 attendance, National Park Service statistics showed today.

