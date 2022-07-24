July 25, 1922: Pythians arrive one week from today. Their visit may mean a Big Institution here. Show 'em a good time.
July 25, 1947: El Paso, July 25. (AP) — Fifteen-month-old Frankie Solano of Albuquerque, from whose lung doctors took a pebble yesterday, was reported in much better condition this morning, but they added that the child is still not out of danger.
At his hospital bedside was his grandmother, Mrs. Josefina Lucero of Santa Fe. She brought little Frankie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Solano of Albuquerque, here by plane Wednesday night.
July 25, 1972: Some Los Alamos planners, evidently parodying the admirable phrase attributed to mountain-climbers, "I climb it because it is there," seem to have adopted as their motto the not-so-admirable phrase, "I exploit it because it is there." Fuller Lodge lawn is the present intended object of their exploitation.
July 25, 1997: It's the odd Santa Fe home that doesn't have at least one example of traditional Spanish colonial art — a retablo of San Pasqual in the kitchen, a straw-appliquéd cross on the wall, a bulto of San Francisco de Assis in the garden.
Even rarer is the family whose traditional Spanish treasures includes a piece of colcha embroidery, the colorful and labor-intensive regional art form that remains wholly the domain of women.