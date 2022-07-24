From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 25, 1922: Pythians arrive one week from today. Their visit may mean a Big Institution here. Show 'em a good time.

July 25, 1947: El Paso, July 25. (AP) — Fifteen-month-old Frankie Solano of Albuquerque, from whose lung doctors took a pebble yesterday, was reported in much better condition this morning, but they added that the child is still not out of danger.

