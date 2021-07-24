From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 25, 1921: The meeting of representatives of a dozen or more towns along the Santa Fe Trail Ocean to Ocean highway in this city Wednesday at the instance of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is of profound importance to all of these cities and particularly to Santa Fe.
As we understand it this meeting is to thresh out with the state highway department the subject of maintenance of this important transcontinental highway, whose deterioration has seriously affected the motor tourist business through northern and central New Mexico. It will bring prominently to the fore the paramount necessity of keeping up the main thoroughfare of the state, regardless of expansion of the road building program and has nothing to do with the proposed two million dollar bond issue or the general scope of highway extension plans.
July 25, 1946: Another gain, 1.487 million gallons in water storage was registered for the period ending at 8 a.m. today, Robert D. Anderson, New Mexico Power Co. superintendent, said.
July 25, 1971: About two-thirds of the secret, classified material and projects at the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory could be easily de-classified, according to Dr. Harold Agnew, director of LASL.
July 25, 1996: The city of Santa Fe isn’t legally bound to allow construction of a house on the site of an old reservoir near Talaya Hill, the City Attorney’s Office says.
The City Council is scheduled July 31 to resume a hearing on an appeal by San Acacío Neighborhood Association, which seeks to overturn city Planning Commission approval of Pail and Susan Tierney’s plans for a large house on the hilltop site.
