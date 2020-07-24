From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 25, 1920: Tourists Injured When Car Plunges Down Steep Cliff; All Will Recover
July 25, 1945: The Fourth of July was a quiet day in the City of Santa Fe but for the City of Santa Fe it was different. The Superfortress of that name was over Tokyo on that date. And it was a red-letter day for Lt. B.M. Heimlich, the pilot, and his crew; it was the first time they carried the New Mexico flag, with its Zia sun symbol, into action. The flag was a small one, made by the pilot's wife, the former Viola Bibo, 711 Gildersleeve.
July 25, 1995: At the climax of one of the most highly publicized vehicular homicide trials in New Mexico history, a state district judge ruled that Gordon House of Thoreau should spend 22 years in prison.
House was convicted of vehicular homicide in the Christmas Eve 1992 head-on collision west of Albuquerque that killed a mother and her three young daughters and seriously injured her husband.
