July 24, 1923: Under the heading, “New Mexico Sets an Example,” “Farm and Ranch” says:
New Mexico seems to have hitched her wagon to a star, and now she is ready to say “Giddap!” In the face of a political change, her College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts, is gathering momentum in her drive toward the forefront of educational institutions. Ordinarily when a State changes from Republican to Democratic, or the other way around, despair camps on the trail of the facility of every State school and there is a mad scramble for professorial chairs on the part of petty politicians. But not so in New Mexico!
July 24, 1948: Alamos OK’s Hooch Sale in Packages
Count Near Completion After Residents Vote on 5 Questions
Los Alamos, July 24 (AP) — Residents of this atomic installation have voted to permit sale of liquor and malt and wine beverages in packages.
July 24, 1973: An inmate and two guards at the New Mexico State Penitentiary received injuries during separate fights at the institution recently, prison officials confirmed.
During the past three weeks, three inmates have been seriously injured during disturbances at the institution.
July 24, 1998: Santa Fe officials are facing tenacious obstacles in their efforts to keep the city looking pretty.
Vandals and graffiti artists strike while the paint is still wet from recent repairs. Thieves steal everything from Plaza plaques to park lampposts. And afternoon boozers have tried to turn one park into their private watering hole.
Those were a few of the facts discussed Thursday morning during a fault-finding mission around downtown Santa Fe. Similar walks are planned in coming months throughout the city.