From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 24, 1923: Under the heading, “New Mexico Sets an Example,” “Farm and Ranch” says:

New Mexico seems to have hitched her wagon to a star, and now she is ready to say “Giddap!” In the face of a political change, her College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts, is gathering momentum in her drive toward the forefront of educational institutions. Ordinarily when a State changes from Republican to Democratic, or the other way around, despair camps on the trail of the facility of every State school and there is a mad scramble for professorial chairs on the part of petty politicians. But not so in New Mexico!

Recommended for you