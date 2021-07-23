July 24, 1946: Two-day, three-day, Fiesta or no Fiesta, the water squeeze is still on. Fair tonight and tomorrow with those widely scattered thunderclaps in the mountains.
July 24, 1996: Four pueblos have now said they will close their casinos Saturday if a federal judge stays her ruling that the casinos are operating illegally.
