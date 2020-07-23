From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 24, 1920: The agitation to get Uncle Sam to change his plan to build a big post office on the site selected several years ago opposite the Roman Catholic cathedral again is in evidence. Reports were in circulation yesterday that efforts were being made to keep Santa Fe “from getting a new post office.”
Edgar L. Street of the water and light company, stated today that an effort is being made to get the government to change the site to the lot opposite the Closson garage on Don Gaspar avenue.
July 24, 1945: The Public Relations Office of Bruns General Hospital said today that the hospital annex in the Santa Fe Inn had been ordered inactivated. Patients were being moved from the Inn to the General Hospital and the last were expected to be removed by the end of the week.
July 24, 1970: TAOS, N.M. — A teen-aged White House envoy went into the Carson National Forest today to take a peek at a piece of land and a lake held sacred by the Taos Indians.
Kim Agnew, 14-year-old daughter of the vice president, was leading a group of horseback riders into the Blue Lake area at 11,000 feet altitude in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
July 24, 1995: As New Mexico tries to figure out what to do about Indian gambling, perhaps Gov. Gary Johnson and the Legislature should look for a political lesson in what happened in Kansas.
New Mexico’s state government officials remain uncertain over what steps to take in the wake of a state Supreme Court ruling that Gov. Gary Johnson lacked the power to bind the state to gambling compacts with Indian tribes. Kansas faced a similar problem three years ago.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.